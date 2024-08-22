Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum Buys 20,000 Shares

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 345,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,280.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SUNS opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.85.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

