Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 342.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

