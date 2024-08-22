Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 3.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $601.02 and last traded at $601.50. Approximately 2,447,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,240,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $623.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $911.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $758.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $841.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,996,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.