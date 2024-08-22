Susan Ocampo Sells 93,728 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 93,728 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $9,965,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,302,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,055,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 305,395 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $32,518,459.60.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $9,878,762.74.

On Thursday, May 30th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $1,721,743.96.

On Friday, May 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 102,722 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $10,555,712.72.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $13,450,603.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $118.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

