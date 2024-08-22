Susquehanna Trims Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Target Price to $185.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.30.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.85 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

