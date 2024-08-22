Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,065,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,969,781 shares.The stock last traded at $10.20 and had previously closed at $10.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SUZ
Suzano Stock Up 1.1 %
Institutional Trading of Suzano
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Suzano by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Suzano by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
About Suzano
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Suzano
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.