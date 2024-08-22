Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,065,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,969,781 shares.The stock last traded at $10.20 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Suzano by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Suzano by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

