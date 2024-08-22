S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.00. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
About S&W Seed
