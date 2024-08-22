S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.00. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

