Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.78

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $32.88. Swiss Re shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 49,648 shares changing hands.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.