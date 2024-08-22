Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.78

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $32.88. Swiss Re shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 49,648 shares changing hands.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
