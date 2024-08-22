Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Up 10%

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.48 ($0.03). Approximately 150,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 249,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Symphony Environmental Technologies Trading Up 10.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.80. The company has a market cap of £5.57 million and a PE ratio of -225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.92.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.