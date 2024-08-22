Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) were down 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.16 ($0.04). Approximately 100,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 356,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Synairgen Stock Down 12.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of -2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.39.

Synairgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.