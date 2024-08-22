Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX):
- 8/16/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,464. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.94.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
