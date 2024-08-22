Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX):

8/16/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,464. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.