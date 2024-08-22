Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.55. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 13,951 shares.

Synlogic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synlogic stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,126 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.48% of Synlogic worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.