Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $687.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.36.

SNPS stock opened at $564.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.66. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $433.82 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

