Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $685.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $655.00 to $685.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $565.63. The stock had a trading volume of 244,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $434.14 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

