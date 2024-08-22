Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $661.00 to $663.00. The stock had previously closed at $564.68, but opened at $577.26. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Synopsys shares last traded at $572.38, with a volume of 83,113 shares changing hands.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.36.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,050,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

