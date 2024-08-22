Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Director Gary L. Convis Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Convis bought 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $726,681.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.