Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Get Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.