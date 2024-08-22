SysGroup (LON:SYS) Trading 7.5% Higher

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). 88,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 62,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

SysGroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £29.86 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.11.

SysGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.