Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 3%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.85 and last traded at $170.11. Approximately 5,222,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 16,086,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.96. The company has a market cap of $888.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.