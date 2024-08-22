Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Benchmark

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTWO. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

