Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

