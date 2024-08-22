Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 288,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 973,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.