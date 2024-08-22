Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

TNDM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 172,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.