Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.95

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.95 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 84.10 ($1.09). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.09), with a volume of 7,941,398 shares trading hands.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £523.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.10.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

Featured Stories

