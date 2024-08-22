Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.32.

NYSE:TGT opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

