TC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Shares of TRP opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,033,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,892,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after purchasing an additional 467,497 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 59,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

