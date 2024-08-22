TD Cowen Begins Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $291.39 on Thursday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in FedEx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.