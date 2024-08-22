TD Cowen Cuts Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $28.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $419.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam K. Peterson purchased 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $363,561.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,718,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,792.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 78,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,598. 26.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 693,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 505,695 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 478,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 444,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 127,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 420,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66,672 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

