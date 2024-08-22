Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $17.00. Tectonic Therapeutic shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 284 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Up 4.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

The company has a market capitalization of $763.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at $7,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

