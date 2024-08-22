Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at $813,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,880 shares of company stock worth $355,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

