Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.52

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.55. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 75,245 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 183.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

