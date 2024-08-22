Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.44. 168,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 58,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $241,000. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 212.9% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

