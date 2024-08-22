Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average of $154.43. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,958,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

