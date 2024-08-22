Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

