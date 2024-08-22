Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $242.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day moving average is $232.26.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

