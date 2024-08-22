Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Telstra Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TLGPY opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Telstra Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.
About Telstra Group
