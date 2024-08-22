Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLGPY opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Telstra Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

About Telstra Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.