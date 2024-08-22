Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.00

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $74.15, with a volume of 201592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Northwestern University bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth about $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

