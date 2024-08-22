Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:TVE opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.
About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Rally in TJX Companies Stock is Far From Over
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Bear Market Investing Strategies for Success
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.