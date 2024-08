Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TVE opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

