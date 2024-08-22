Tern (LON:TERN) Trading Up 7.1%

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). 720,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,782,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of £8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

