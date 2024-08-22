Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 1.0 %

Tesla stock opened at $223.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $713.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.