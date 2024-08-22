Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $219.56 and last traded at $219.63. 34,739,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 98,773,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.69. The firm has a market cap of $717.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.