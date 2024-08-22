Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup now has a $235.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00. Texas Instruments traded as high as $210.88 and last traded at $207.72, with a volume of 3944761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.54.

Several other analysts have also commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

