Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $235.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Shares of TXN opened at $208.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

