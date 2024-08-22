Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $88.61 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.