The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Releases Earnings Results

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter.

The Arena Group Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE AREN opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The Arena Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.74.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

