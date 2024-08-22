The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Releases Earnings Results

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter.
The Arena Group Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE AREN opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The Arena Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.74.
About The Arena Group
