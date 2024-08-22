The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

