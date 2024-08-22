The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

