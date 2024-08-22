The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.62 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.65. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$64.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.32 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.55%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.