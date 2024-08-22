The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BA opened at $173.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

