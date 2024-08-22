The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

BA opened at $173.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.79. Boeing has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

